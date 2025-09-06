Live Pro Wrestling “Rejects Rumble” results: Vetter’s review of DJ Powers vs. Bear Bronson for the Live Pro Title, Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas vs. Love, Doug and TJ Crawford for the Live Pro Tag Titles

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Live Pro Wrestling “Rejects Rumble”

August 30, 2025, in Middletown, Rhode Island, at Rejects Beer Co.

Released September 5, 2025, on IndependentWrestling.TV

The injured Little Mean Kathleen and Bobby Rossi were on commentary. It’s a sunny day, and this building overlooks a lake. The crowd was maybe 150.

* I’m familiar with everyone announced in the non-Rumble matches. This was held a day after Beyond Wrestling’s epic “Americanrana” show, which was also held in Rhode Island. Google Maps shows the two shows are about a 43-minute drive apart.

* Brett Ryan Gosselin came to the ring and got on the mic. BRG announced, “He is back by popular demand.”

1. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Aaron Rourke. Quick reversals and Rourke hit an Atomic Drop, so BRG could do some exaggerated facial expressions. Rourke hit a shotgun dropkick for a nearfall at 1:30. They traded kicks, and Aaron hit a superkick, then a 619 at 4:30. He hit a running buttbump to BRG’s face, but he couldn’t hit the split-legged moonsault. BRG couldn’t hit the pumphandle twisting neckbreaker. Rourke hit the split-legged moonsault for the pin! They sprinted that entire match.

Aaron Rourke defeated Brett Ryan Gosselin at 5:20.

2. “Star Struck” Channing Thomas and Anthony Greene vs. “Shot Through The Heart” Love, Doug and TJ Crawford for the Live Pro Tag Team Titles. The crowd taunted Star Struck with a “new champs!” chant. Channing and Doug opened. In the wind, Doug’s mullet is rather glorious. He hit an armdrag and targeted the left arm. Crawford tagged in and also kept Channing grounded. Greene tagged in at 2:30 and chopped Crawford. TJ hit some dropkicks. Greene bodyslammed Doug, and the champs worked over Doug. Channing beat up Doug on the ground. TJ was irate, but the ref kept him at bay.

Channing hit a back suplex on Doug for a nearfall at 6:00, and he tied up Doug and cranked back on his head. Channing hit a sideslam for a nearfall. Doug hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread at 8:00 on Channing. TJ was yanked off the apron so he wasn’t there for a tag. Greene flipped Doug stomach-first to the mat for a nearfall. Crawford finally got the hot tag at 9:30 and hit some running back elbows on each heel and a stunner. He missed his Silver Bullet kick on Greene, but he hit a sideslam for a nearfall. TJ and Greene traded forearm strikes.

Doug tagged back in and hit a top-rope crossbody block, then a double-back-elbow at 11:00. He hit a Rebound Lariat as TJ also hit a kick for a nearfall. Doug hit a Michinoku Driver, but Channing rolled to the ropes. Doug set up for another Rebound Lariat, but Greene kicked him in the ropes. TJ went for a sunset flip, but Channing sat down, leaned forward, and grabbed the ropes for added leverage and scored the cheap pin on TJ. Good action.

Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas defeated TJ Crawford and Love, Doug to retain the Live Pro Tag Team Titles at 12:20.

3. Jose Zamora vs. Seabass Finn. Zamora, who records his whole life, set up a video camera at ringside. I always note that Finn has an amateur wrestling background, and I just hate this goofy fisherman’s gimmick for him. He wore a fisherman’s vest and had a net with him today. An intense lockup to open. Jose slowed him down with a headlock. Finn ‘rowed’ Zamora’s arms at 2:00 and hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall. Zamora stomped on Finn and kept him grounded. Finn hit some chops in the corner. Zamora hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 4:00, and he kept Finn grounded. Finn hit a Rebound Lariat for a nearfall at 6:30. Zamora flipped him stomach-first to the mat for a nearfall. Finn applied a Sharpshooter, and Zamora quickly tapped out!

Seabass Finn defeated Jose Zamora at 8:27.

4. Gabby Forza vs. Liviyah. Gabby is 1-0 in singles matches between them, and they’ve tagged once, too. Liviyah, 18, is taller, but Gabby is a thick powerhouse, and she easily tossed Liviyah to the mat. Gabby hit a back suplex and a running splash into the corner, then she hip-tossed Liviyah across the ring and hit a handspring-elbow strike. Forza hit a Bulldog Powerslam. Liviyah hit a suplex. They got up and traded forearm strikes.

Liviyah hit some back elbows and a flying shoulder tackle for a nearfall at 4:00. They went to the floor, where Liviyah hit some chops. Gabby tripped Liviyah on the apron. In the ring, Gabby hit a Vader Bomb for a nearfall. Liviyah hit a Lungblower to the back and a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 6:30. She set up for the Eye of the Hurricane, but Gabby escaped and turned it into her sit-out piledriver for the pin. Good action. Both have improved so much, so fast. Like many of the matches here, they had an all-out sprint.

Gabby Forza defeated Liviyah at 6:57.

5. DJ Powers vs. Bear Bronson for the Live Pro Title. Powers came out first with his title belt over his shoulder. DJ rolled to the floor to stall; he’s sure talented, but he’s giving up a LOT of size to Bronson. Bear beat Powers at Wrestling Open in June in their only prior matchup. They finally locked up at 2:30, with Bronson easily shoving the 20-year-old kid to the mat. Bronson rolled to the floor and started taking beers out of the hands of fans and consuming them. Funny. Back in the ring, Bear targeted the left arm and twisted it, and he bit DJ’s wrist at 5:30. DJ hit a dropkick that staggered Bear; Bear dropped him with a shoulder tackle, then hit a bodyslam at 7:30.

They again went to the floor (parking lot!) and brawled at ringside. Bear sat DJ in a chair and chopped him. They brawled away from the ring and over by some tables in the shade; everyone is getting a front-row seat to this match! They returned to ringside with Bear unloading more chops. He picked up DJ and walked around the ringside area before dumping him back into the ring at 12:00. Bear got knocked down at ringside. I’ve seen him do this a LOT in recent months, but I love how he enlists a young kid in the front row to help him get back to his feet! They continued to fight in the parking lot.

They got into the ring and DJ choked him in the ropes at 15:30. He kept Bear grounded, but Bronson fired up. He blocked a sunset flip and dropped all his weight in a buttsplash to the sternum, and they were both down. Bronson hit some clotheslines and a back-body drop, then a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall. DJ hit a superkick that only staggered Bear, so DJ hit some slaps to the face. Bear put DJ on his shoulders and spun him into a sit-out powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 19:30.

DJ hit a Sunset Bomb and a frogsplash for a nearfall. DJ grabbed his title belt! The ref confiscated it. Bear charged, but he crashed into the ref at 22:00! DJ immediately hit a low-blow uppercut. Bear hit his own low-blow uppercut! Bear hit a Choke Bomb for a believable nearfall. DJ hit him in the head with a chair shot and hit another frogsplash for the tainted pin. A really strong match from both guys.

DJ Powers defeated Bear Bronson to retain the Live Pro Title at 23:48.

6. The Rumble. Eliminations can occur via pinfall, submission, or being tossed over the top rope to the floor. I don’t know how many participants are in this one. Channing Thomas drew No. 1. The other announcers kept trying to convince (the injured) Little Mean Kathleen to get in this one. Erik Chacha was No. 2. Channing hit a delayed vertical suplex and celebrated, and was booed. He hit a leg lariat. How long until we get someone else? BRG was No. 3 at 3:00, so the heels beat up Chacha. An old man, probably in his 60s with crazy uncombed hair dubbed “The Wolverine” entered at No. 4. LMK shouted that it was ‘elder abuse.’ Wolverine tossed BRG! Channing tossed Wolverine, so we’re back to two in the ring.

Jose Zamora drew No. 5 at 7:00. Bobby Casale was No. 6; I don’t know him, but he’s thick with short dark hair, and a commentator said he’s an MMA fighter. Casale hit a fallaway slam. CPA was No. 7 at 9:00 so the entrances are random intervals; he peeled off a button-down shirt as he entered.. CPA hit the 1099 (comedy 619) and tossed the much bigger Casale. In a funny spot, Channing went to toss CPA, but it was a clip-on tie, and Channing flew over the ropes and was eliminated! CPA peeled off a second shirt and hit a dropkick, and tossed Zamora! Donnie Staxx was No. 8; I’ve seen him before, and he’s a bit Dante Martin, a bit Max Caster. AJP was No. 9 at 12:30.

“Handyman” Jake Gray was No. 10, and he hit some clotheslines; he nearly struck teammate Chacha but was able to stop in time! Love, Doug was No. 11. TJ Crawford was No. 12 to save his teammate, Doug. Doug was maybe going to give TJ a hug, but they both flipped over the top rope to the floor! Doug was initially upset, but they hugged and went to the back. Eye Black Jack Pasquale was No. 13, and he hit a spear and flipped AJP out at 17:00. Gray and Chacha tossed Staxx; Pasquale snuck up behind them and he tossed Chacha and Gray! So, it’s just CPA and Pasquale in the ring. Sweatboy, the heavy, heavy kid with a whistle, was No. 14, and he immediately tossed Pasquale!

Sweatboy clotheslined CPA out, too, and was alone in the ring. The final entrant at No. 15 is Liviyah! He scooped her up and hit a bodyslam. DJ Powers got in the ring and yanked Liviyah by her hair to the mat, even though he’s not in the match! More music played and out came The Devil’s Reject, who is bald and has white facepaint on. Powers shoved the ref, so the ref hit a stunner on Powers! The Devil’s Reject hit a Death Valley Driver on Sweatboy! Liviyah jumped on Sweatboy and got the pin! “Little Mean Kathleen, what did we just witness?” LMK noted that by winning the match, Liviyah is getting a rematch against DJ Powers!

Liviyah won a 15-person Rumble at 22:57.

Final Thoughts: I love these Live Pro shows — I’ll gladly watch a family-friendly show with kids in the crowd, booing heels and cheering on babyfaces — over a hardcore deathmatch show with light tubes and bloody bouts any day of the week. Powers-Bronson started slow with all of DJ’s stalling, but they had a really good match to earn best of the night. The tag title match takes second, and even though it was a sprint, I’ll take BRG-Rourke for third. The women had a nice match, too. The main event was fine but more comedy than I prefer.