Bryan Danielson is a full-time member of the AEW broadcast team

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bryan Danielson has a new gig. Tony Khan announced that Danielson will join the AEW Dynamite broadcast team full-time starting on Wednesday.

Powell’s POV: Danielson has done a good job as a guest color commentator, so this is a welcome move. I wonder if it will be Danielson, Excalibur, and Taz as the Dynamite team, while Tony Schiavone will become exclusive to Collision, which he calls with Nigel McGuinness as the color commentator.