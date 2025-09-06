MJF and Alicia Atout are married

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MJF is a married man. The AEW star married AEW broadcast team member Alicia Atout in a ceremony on Friday.

Powell’s POV: What is it with AEW’s backstage interviewers marrying heel wrestlers? There’s Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley, Lexi Nair and Big Bill, and now Atout and MJF. There’s no word yet on whether Alex Marvez is engaged to Kazuchika Okada or one of the Young Bucks. All kidding aside, congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Friedman.