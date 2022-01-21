Rocky Romero tests positive for COVID-19, unable to appear on tonight’s AEW Rampage

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Rocky Romero announced Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. As such, the Roppongi Vice reunion match with Romero and Trent Beretta facing The Young Bucks that was scheduled for tonight’s live edition of AEW Rampage will not take place.
Powell’s POV: AEW has not announced a replacement match as of this update. Here’s wishing the best to Romero, who noted in a Tweet (see below) that he is vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only “very mild symptoms.”
Sorry everyone… Gonna have push back the RPG Vice reunion. COVID got me. Currently I’m feeling very mild symptoms. I’m vaxed and boosted so should kick right out of this!!
— ROCKY ROMERO🇵🇷 aka “Chico El Luchador” (@azucarRoc) January 21, 2022
