Rocky Romero tests positive for COVID-19, unable to appear on tonight’s AEW Rampage

January 21, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Rocky Romero announced Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. As such, the Roppongi Vice reunion match with Romero and Trent Beretta facing The Young Bucks that was scheduled for tonight’s live edition of AEW Rampage will not take place.

Powell’s POV: AEW has not announced a replacement match as of this update. Here’s wishing the best to Romero, who noted in a Tweet (see below) that he is vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only “very mild symptoms.”

