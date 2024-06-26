AEW Dynamite preview: The Owen Hart Cup tournament continues (reports needed from Buffalo)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jay White vs. Rey Fenix in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match

-Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay vs. Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun

-Toni Storm, Mariah May, and Mina Shirakawa vs. Saraya, Anna Jay, and Harley Cameron

-Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, and Titan

-Kyle O’Reilly vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

-MJF appears live

-Daniel Garcia speaks

Powell’s POV: The winners of the Owen Hart Cup tournaments will receive world title shots at AEW All In. Dynamite will be live from Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center. AEW will also be taping Saturday’s Collision tonight. We are looking for reports or basic results of the Collision taping via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews of Dynamite are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).