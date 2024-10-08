AEW Collision rating opposite WWE Bad Blood

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 269,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous Collision episode delivered 435,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating. Saturday’s show took a major hit due to running against WWE Bad Blood. One year earlier, the October 7, 2023 edition of AEW Collision delivered 353,000 viewers with a 0.09 in the 18-49 demographic opposite WWE Fastlane.