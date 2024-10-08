Maria Kanellis-Bennett reveals her AEW deal expires at the end of the month

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Maria Kanellis-Bennett took to social media to reveal that her deal with AEW expires on October 31. “My contract with AEW is coming up October 31,” Kanellis stated on Instagram. “I’ve reached out to them to find out whether or not they are going to be signing me, but I haven’t really heard anything yet, so of course that is weighing on me as well.” She added via Twitter X that she will be scheduling interviews to discuss her “time and treatment in @aew.”

Powell’s POV: Maria also noted that she will be taking bookings six weeks after an upcoming adrenal gland surgery that is scheduled for October 24. Here’s wishing her the best with the surgery. Obviously, it will be very interesting to hear what she has to say about her time with the company.