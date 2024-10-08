NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show on The CW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for the tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.
-Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans
-Oba Femi vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT North American Championship
-Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory for the NXT Tag Team Titles
-Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Kelani Jordan, vs. Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jasmyn Nyx
-New NXT Champion Trick Williams appears
-NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade appear
Powell’s POV: NXT will be held in Chesterfield, Missouri at The Factory at The District. The second hour of the show will air head-to-head with AEW’s Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT as the show airs Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
