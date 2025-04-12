WWE Hall of Fame 2025 lineup: The list of inductees and inductors

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following is the lineup of inductees (and inductors) for the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony that will be held on Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada at Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater.

-Paul “Triple H” Levesque (Shawn Michaels)

-Lex Luger (Dallas Page)

-Michelle McCool (Undertaker)

-“The Natural Disasters” John “Earthquake” Tenta and Fred “Typhoon” Ottman (TBA)

-WWE Immortal Moment: Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13 (CM Punk)

Powell’s POV: WWE also named Ivan Koloff, Kamala, and Dory Funk Sr. as legacy inductees. The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will stream late Friday night (technically Saturday morning) at midnight CT/1:00 a.m. ET on Peacock.