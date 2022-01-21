What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: The updated card for tonight’s live show

January 21, 2022

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Ethan Page.

-Nick Jackson vs. Trent Beretta.

-Jade Cargill vs. Anna Jay for the TBS Championship.

-Hook vs. Serpentico.

Powell’s POV: The originally scheduled Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice match had to be pulled from the lineup due to Rocky Romero testing positive for COVID-19. Romero noted that he is vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms. Rampage will be live from Washington, D.C. at Entertainment and Sports Arena, which also played host to Wednesday’s Dynamite. AEW Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Jake Barnett will be filling in for Colin McGuire for this week’s live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members will hear his Rampage audio review.

