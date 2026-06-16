Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: AEW World Champion MJF’s open challenge, Mustafa Ali vs. Dylan Donovan for the TNA International Title

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out nine matches from across five different recent indy shows.

North Shore Pro Wrestling “Golden Opportunity XVI” in Quebec City, Quebec, at Pavillon Guy-Lafleur on June 13, 2026 (IWTV) .

This is a small, dark arena; I can’t really see the crowd, but it’s clear there are several hundred fans here — this isn’t a small indy show. The ring was well-lit. While the ring announcer spoke in French, there was English commentary.

Cedric Alexander vs. Evil Blanchard. They performed a weird skit from Stephen King’s “It” before the evil clown character, Blanchard, came to the ring. I haven’t seen him before. He came out to a hard rock track. Cedric wore his TNA X Division Title belt to the ring. Standing switches early on. Blanchard hit a running Penalty Kick to the chest on the ring apron at 2:00. Cedric nailed a dive through the ropes onto Blanchard on the floor. In the ring, Cedric tied up Blanchard and kept him grounded.

Cedric hit some chops, but evil clown Blanchard just grinned at Alexander. Cedric hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip at 5:30, then a basement dropkick. They again fought to the floor, with Alexander in charge. Back in the ring, Cedric hit more chops. Blanchard fired up and hit some clotheslines at 8:30, then an enzuigiri. He hit a top-rope crossbody block. They traded forearm strikes. Cedric hit a Superman Punch, but Blanchard hit a superkick. Cedric hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall, and they were both down at 11:00.

Blanchard hit two more superkicks and a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall. He hit a top-rope superplex, then he put Cedric in a Torture Rack and spun him to the mat in a powerbomb for a nearfall at 13:00. He missed a top-rope double stomp, and Cedric immediately hit a Death Valley Driver and a brainbuster, but Blanchard kicked out at one! Cedric hit two consecutive Lumbar Checks (double-knees to the back) for the pin. Good action.

Cedric Alexander defeated Evil Blanchard at 14:02.

Mustafa Ali vs. Dylan Donovan for the TNA International Title. This was the co-main event. Donovan danced on his way to the ring, and he has short, pastel-purple hair. Mustafa held his belt high over his head as he approached the ring. An intense lockup to open and some standing switches; they are the same height, but Ali has a muscle mass advantage. The commentators said this is the first TNA title defense here in eight years, since Austin Aries defended a belt. They sped it up as they ran the ropes, and Ali hit a huracanrana at 2:30 and celebrated, and ‘kicked sand’ at Dylan.

Dylan hit a dropkick at 4:00 that sent Ali to the floor to regroup. Back in the ring, Ali shook his hand but then hit a clothesline, and he took control. Mustafa hit some chops in the corner and celebrated. Dylan hit an Asai Moonsault at 6:30, and they brawled at ringside. In the ring, Ali hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. He hit a second one at 8:00, and he posed and flexed for the crowd. How arrogant! Dylan hit an enzuigiri, but Ali hit a running neckbreaker and a standing moonsault for a nearfall.

Ali missed a 450 Splash but landed on his feet. Dylan immediately hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly, and they were both down at 10:00. Dylan hit a clothesline. He hit a running Penalty Kick to the chest, then a running Shooting Star Press. Ali nailed a standing powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 12:00. Dylan hit a huracanrana out of the corner, then a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall. He hit a spin kick to the ear for a nearfall at 14:00, but Ali got a foot on the ropes.

They fought on the ropes, and Ali hit a Sunset Flip Bomb, then the top-rope 450 Splash for a believable nearfall; the crowd popped for the kickout. Ali was livid and grabbed the ref by his shirt. He grabbed his title belt. “It doesn’t have to end this way!” a commentator said. The ref confiscated the belt, and it allowed Dylan to get a rollup for a nearfall. Ali got a backslide, put his feet on the ropes for added leverage, and scored the tainted pin. Really good action.

Mustafa Ali defeated Dylan Donovan to retain the TNA International Title at 16:05.

* Ali got on the mic. He boasted he’s “the best wrestler in the world right now.” He put over Dylan as “something special,” and he said the kid “has heart.” He vowed he would send a text to TNA when he gets to the locker room “and see what we can do to get you a tryout.” The crowd popped for that.

1FW “Episode 36” from Atlanta, Georgia, (released June 3 on Triller+, likely taped somewhere between May 28 and May 30, 2026)

* Maxwell Jacob Friedman came to the ring at the 23-minute mark of the 44-minute episode. He wore his AEW World Title belt. The commentators said this is one week after he won back the belt from Darby Allin. He made fun of the people here in Atlanta, letting them know they are “poor.” MJF said that Tony Khan asked him for a favor to go to this gross, disgusting, low-budget indy promotion. “There is not a single person in 1FW that is on the level of the devil,” he said. “This place is a dump.” Rosario Grillo came out of the back to confront MJF! (Grillo has had numerous AEW/ROH matches.) Grillo told MJF that he can’t talk to these fans like that. He gave a good, confident promo! MJF struck him, and we’re underway!

MJF vs. Rosario Grillo in an AEW World Title Eliminator Match. MJF immediately tied up the left arm. The commentators reiterated that the show was held a week removed from AEW Double or Nothing. Rosario hit a crossbody block. The crowd was 100% behind Rosario. He hit a Cody-style Disaster Kick at 2:00 [C]

As we returned from the break, they were brawling in the ring, and Grillo hit a running knee to the back of the head. He hit a Rollins-style stomp to the head for a nearfall, but MJF put a foot on the ropes. He set up for a second one, but MJF sidestepped it. MJF immediately applied the “Salt of the Earth” (Fujiwara Armbar), and Grillo immediately tapped out. I’m not sure we needed a commercial break in the middle of that one!

MJF defeated Rosario Grillo in an AEW World Title eliminator match at 2:55.

* MJF got on the mic and said that was “light work,” and he’s ready to go again. Out of the back came QT Marshall. He’s the 1FW founder, and he got a nice pop. QT also said he wasn’t going to let MJF say negative things about Georgia.

MJF vs. QT Marshall in an AEW World Title Eliminator match. The bell rang, but MJF immediately rolled to the floor and tore up a fan’s sign. In the ring, they traded some mat holds and had a standoff. MJF did a Fargo Strut. QT stepped on MJF’s back and also did a Fargo Strut as we headed to a commercial. [C]

Marshall hit some armdrags and a dropkick at 2:00. He grabbed his scarf, and he choked QT with it, then he raked at the eyes. He stomped on QT and kept him grounded. He pie-faced QT, which only angered Marshall. They got up and traded punches. QT hit an enzuigiri, and they were both down at 6:00. QT hit a bulldog and a Lionsault for a nearfall. He hit a flip dive to the floor.

MFJ stomped on the left arm and locked in the Salt of the Earth, but Marshall got a foot on the ropes at 8:00. QT hit a Swanton Bomb, and the crowd went nuts. He hit a Diamond Cutter, but Jimmy Wild put MJF’s foot on the ropes. MJF immediately hit a low-blow uppercut on QT, then re-applied the Salt of the Earth and cranked on the arm until Marshall tapped out. Entertaining.

MJF defeated QT Marshall in an AEW World Title Eliminator match at 9:33.

Pro Wrestling Symphony “Resistance” in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Nashville Fairgrounds Expo Hall on June 6, 2026 (IWTV)

The lights are on in this expo hall. Maybe 100 were in attendance. There was a drone flying overhead showing some nice views above the ring and of the fans. I tuned in to see WWE ID prospect Anya Rune, formerly known as Airica Demia.

Anya Rune vs. Joiya Blake. I don’t think I’ve seen Joiya before; she has black hair that goes halfway down her back, and her arms are covered in tattoos. Standing switches to open. They traded shoulder tackles. Joiya took control and kept Rune grounded. Rune finally hit a double mule kick to the jaw at 6:00. She got up, and they traded forearm strikes. Rune hit a running punch for a nearfall, but Blake grabbed the ropes. Blake hit a headbutt. She went for a running knee, but Rune caught it. Rune hit a Superman Punch. Blake hit the running knee for a believable nearfall at 9:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Rune hit a Dragon Suplex and a flying “Bop!” punch for the pin. Fun match.

Anya Rune defeated Joiya Blake at 10:26.

United Wrestling Network” Sunday Night Slam #3″ Long Beach, California, at the Thunder Studios June 14, 2026 (free on YouTube)

I have reviewed the past Sunday Night Slam shows. The lighting is good, but this venue does feel a bit antiseptic. Christian Cole, who has called MLW shows in the past, was on commentary, and I like his style and cadence. Todd Kenelye was also in the booth.

“5150” Danny Limelight and Slice Boogie vs. “Transcendence” Damian Desire and Bryce Saturn for the UWN Tag Team Titles. I’ve said a few times that TNA should bring in 5150 to shore up their tag division. The New York natives wore Knicks jerseys as well as their tag belts. They immediately attacked the young kids, and we’re underway! Danny hit some punches on the short-haired Bryce. Bryce hit a Russian Leg Sweep. Long-haired Desire hit a slingshot senton. Desire hit a Superman Punch. Limelight hit double knees to Damian’s back. Boogie crotched Damian around the ring post at 2:30. Danny immediately stomped on Desire. Boogie hit a bodyslam.

Limelight hit a running Penalty Kick for a nearfall. Saturn tagged back in and stomped on Danny. He hit a basement dropkick in the corner at 4:00. Boogie hit a release German Suplex. He hit a Vader Bomb-style elbow drop. Limelight hit a double stomp to the chest for a nearfall, and he locked in a Fujiwara Armbar. Saturn hit a back suplex on Danny at 6:00. Saturn hit a back suplex on Boogie. Desire hit a top-rope flying leg drop. Transcendence hit an FTR-style Shatter Machine on Boogie for a nearfall. Desire made a blind tag, which really annoyed Saturn! Limelight kicked Desire in the chest as Boogie hit a leaping Gotch-style Piledriver to pin Desire.

“5150” Danny Limelight and Slice Boogie defeated “Transcendence” Damian Desire and Bryce Saturn to retain the UWN Tag Team Titles at 7:56.

Kirby interviewed “The Center of Attention” Brittnie Brooks backstage. Brooks said she has a game plan to take down the massive Big Mama. She vowed to win the title tonight. We then heard from Big Mama, who was standing outside by her motorcycle. Very appropriate. We then heard from champion Jordan Cruz, who is confident he will beat Willie Mack tonight to retain his belt.

Big Mama vs. Brittnie Brooks for the UWN Women’s Title. Mama wore a black singlet. She has a significant size and weight advantage, and she easily tossed Brooks across the ring, then she did it a second time. Mama hit a punch that sent Brooks from the apron to the floor. Back in the ring, she hit a stiff kick to the spine at 2:00 and some blows to Brittnie’s back. Big Mama repeatedly jammed Brooks’ knee against the mat and was in charge. Brooks hit some chops, but Mama knocked her down with a clothesline at 4:00.

The crowd rallied for Brittnie, but Big Mama hit a running splash in the corner at 5:30. She hit a running buttbump to Brittnie’s face. “She’s getting killed out there!” a commentator said. They got up, and Brittnie hit some forearm strikes and a kick to the side of the head at 7:00. She hit a Lungblower to the chest, then a running knee in the corner. She hit a tornado DDT out of the corner for a believable nearfall. However, Big Mama hit a Choke Bomb for the pin. (The cameras caught a young girl who was distraught over Brittnie’s loss. I’m sports-entertained.)

Big Mama defeated Brittnie Brooks to retain the UWN Women’s Title at 8:42.

Jordan Cruz vs. Willie Mack for the UWN World Title. This was the main event. With the long, flowing robe and everything about how Jordan carries himself, he reminds me of peak Robert Roode. Mack was listed at 289 pounds today, but he hit some armdrags and a hurcanrana, and Cruz bailed to the floor to regroup. In the ring, Mack hit a flying spin kick to the upper chest for a nearfall, then some chops. Mack dropped him stomach-first to the mat. He went for a senton, but Cruz got his knees up to block it at 4:00. Cruz hit a dropkick that sent Mack to the floor.

They brawled at ringside, and Cruz whipped Mack into the guardrails. Mack dove back into the ring before a countout, but Jordan immediately stomped on him, hit some chops, and kept Willie grounded. Jordan nailed an impressive second-rope spear for a nearfall at 7:30. “That is one of the sickest spears I’ve seen. That was nasty,” Christian Cole said. Mack hit a Lungblower to the chest at 9:30. He hit a scoop bodyslam and a splash in the corner, then an Exploder Suplex for a nearfall at 11:00.

Mack hit an enzuigiri in the corner. He hit a second-rope Exploder Suplex. Jordan hit a running knee to the sternum for a nearfall at 13:30. Mack hit a stunner, and they were both down. Mack made a cover for a nearfall. Mack went to the top turnbuckle, but Jordan kicked the ref into the ropes, causing Mack to fall and be crotched in the corner. Jordan immediately hit the No More Sorrow neckbreaker over his knee for the pin. Good action.

Jordan Cruz defeated Willie Mack to retain the UWN Title at 14:45.

Southern Honor “81” Canton, Georgia, at Reformation Brewing on April 10, 2026 (IWTV)

This episode was just released last week. This is a tavern with a high roof. I checked out a match from Episode 80 just a week or so ago.

Jada Stone vs. Corinne Joy vs. Ravenna Vein. Corinne and Jada are both maybe 5’2,” so vampire character Vein (at maybe 5’5″) is taller than both opponents. We got the bell, but they all took turns playing to the crowd. Jada hit a huracanrana on Joy to send her to the floor. Jada and Ravenna then shook hands before trading offense. Jada hit a huracanrana and a flying back elbow, then a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 2:30. Corinne jumped in and threw Jada shoulder-first into the ring post, then she stomped on Vein.

Corinne hit a snap suplex on Vein for a nearfall, but Jada made the save. Joy stomped repeatedly on Stone. Joy hit some chops on Vein. Ravenna fired up and hit some forearm strikes. Jada hit a superkick on Corinne at 6:30. Ravenna hit a double bulldog, then a double “Bloodshot” Flatliner for a nearfall. Joy hit a spin kick to Ravenna’s head. Jada dropped Vein onto Joy. She hit a Split-legged moonsault on both of them at 8:00 and got nearfalls. Nice!

Joy hit a German Suplex on Jada. Jada hit a top-rope double missile dropkick, and all three were down. They all got to their knees and traded forearm strikes. Jada hit a German Suplex on Vein at 10:00. Joy hit a clothesline on Stone. Vein hit a spear on Corinne for the pin! A fun match. Some good young talent in this trio. Corinne attacked Vein after the bell and was booed.

Ravenna Vein defeated Jada Stone and Corinne Joy at 10:32.

Final Thoughts: 1FW continues to be an intriguing new face on the indy scene. QT is filming episodes around Georgia and using a lot of the AEW/ROH talent who live in the area, and also a lot of the top enhancement wrestlers we’ve seen multiple times there. I’ll note that Blake Christian will be in action on the episode set to air Wednesday, and I’ll check that one out, too.

I’ve been a big fan of both Ali and Cedric Alexander for years — long before they went to WWE and later to TNA. They undoubtedly were the reasons there appeared to be a good crowd. Ali’s match was the best of these nine. I will go with Cedric’s match for second, ahead of the Mack-Cruz match. MJF-Marshall takes honorable mention.