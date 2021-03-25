03/25 Dot Net Weekly audio show: WrestleMania and WWE HOF notes, Andrade, WWE’s next residency, Cody and Brandi Rhodes starring in a new reality series, TV ratings declining, former WWE writer at the center of a cereal controversy, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV discussion

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: WrestleMania and WWE HOF notes, Andrade, WWE’s next residency, Cody and Brandi Rhodes starring in a new reality series, TV ratings declining, former WWE writer at the center of a cereal controversy, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV discussion, and more (68:56)…

