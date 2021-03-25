AEW Dynamite viewership down from the previous week, tops NXT

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW Dynamite television show delivered 757,000 viewers for Wednesday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 768,000 viewers who watched the previous week’s episode.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished sixth in the 18-49 demographic with a .30 in Wednesday’s cable ratings. AEW won the night over NXT, which delivered 678,000 viewers and finished 29th with a .14 in the 18-49 demo for USA Network.
Not a surprise, was a awful boring episode this week, with so many misses, need to get the belt of Kenny, worst champion so far and bringing the ratings down on both Dynamite and impact, he belongs in the midcard with Cody