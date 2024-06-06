AEW Rampage lineup: The lineup for Friday’s show back in the regular time slot

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Mina Shirakawa vs. Serena Deeb

-Penta El Zero Miedo vs. The Butcher

-“Gates of Agony” Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona vs. “Private Party” Isiah Kassidy and Mark Quen

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens in action

-“Bullet Club Gold” Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn in action

Powell’s POV: The show was taped on Wednesday in Loveland, Colorado at Blue Arena. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show airs.