AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

June 6, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Will Ospreay vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW International Championship

Powell’s POV: Fenix won a four-way match on last night’s Dynamite to earn the title shot. Wednesday’s show will be live from Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

