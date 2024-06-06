AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Will Ospreay vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW International Championship

Powell's POV: Fenix won a four-way match on last night's Dynamite to earn the title shot. Wednesday's show will be live from Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena.