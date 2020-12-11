What's happening...

AEW Champion Kenny Omega to appear on Impact Wrestling

December 11, 2020

CategoriesAEW News Impact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling announced that AEW Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis will appear on Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling television show.

Powell’s POV: I’m not sure why Impact and AEW waited until today to announce this news rather than share it during their weekly television shows. Nevertheless, it’s cool to see that the working relationship is more than just a one-off. John Moore’s reviews of the Impact Wrestling television show are available shortly after the conclusion of the show on Tuesday nights.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.