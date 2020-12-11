AEW Champion Kenny Omega to appear on Impact Wrestling

CategoriesAEW News Impact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling announced that AEW Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis will appear on Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling television show.

Powell’s POV: I’m not sure why Impact and AEW waited until today to announce this news rather than share it during their weekly television shows. Nevertheless, it’s cool to see that the working relationship is more than just a one-off. John Moore’s reviews of the Impact Wrestling television show are available shortly after the conclusion of the show on Tuesday nights.