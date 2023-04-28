Trinity Fatu (f/k/a Naomi) debuts at the Impact Wrestling TV taping

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE wrestler Trinity Fatu debuted at Friday’s Impact Wrestling television taping. The company advertising her for a promo segment that will air on Thursday’s television show.

Powell’s POV: It’s been nearly a year since the former Naomi wrestled her last match at a May 15, 2022 WWE live event. She and Sasha Banks walked out of Raw the next night due to a creative dispute and were suspended indefinitely. Impact has a strong women’s division and hopefully Fatu add to it. I like the idea of immediately advertising her appearance for TV. We are looking for reports from the Impact TV tapings in Chicago. If you attended the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com