Former pro wrestler Matt Morgan’s financial dealings with Joel Greenberg chronicled in a mainstream news story

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE and Impact wrestler Matt Morgan financial relationship with former Seminole County, Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg was chronicled in an Orlando Sentinel story. The article states that Morgan started a company named “Blueprint Enterprises LLC” in October 2019. That same month, the Seminole County Tax Collector’s Office, while under Greenberg’s command, started paying Morgan $4,500 per month.

The Tax Collector’s Office told the Orlando Sentinel on Monday that they could not find a contract with Morgan’s company. Likewise, auditors hired by Seminole County found “no evidence of a work product” involving Morgan’s company when they were hired to investigate following Greenberg’s arrest last year. The Sentinel report adds that email records suggest that Morgan was added to a list of employees and consultants assigned to promote Greenberg’s office via Twitter and Instagram.

The Sentinel adds that Morgan had a $37,000 tax lien for unpaid income taxes since 2011, and that he was released form the lien on October 9, 2019, two days after he started Blueprint Enterprises LLC. Morgan’s company was paid a total of $40,500 by the Seminole County Tax Collector’s Office. Morgan did not respond to numerous requests for comment made by the Sentinel. Read more at OrlandoSentinel.com.

Powell’s POV: Greenberg has made national headlines in recent weeks due to his connection to Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz. Greenberg resigned from his position last June after being indicted on multiple charges, and now faces 33 federal charges. He is currently working on a plea deal. The Greenberg investigation led to an investigation of Gaetz and whether the Congressman paid for sex with women, including a 17 year-old girl. Gaetz has denied all accusations.

Morgan currently serves as a Longwood, Florida City Commissioner and was previously the Mayor of Longwood. Morgan has not issued any statements in response to the Sentinel story. Morgan has not been charged with any crimes. The situation likely comes down to whether he can prove that he earned the money paid to him. I will continue to follow the story and will pass along any developments as well as comments from Morgan or his camp should they choose to address the matter.