WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for the WrestleMania XL go-home show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

-Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa

-The KO Show with guest Randy Orton

-Zelina Vega vs. Elektra Lopez

-Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller

Powell’s POV: The WrestleMania XL go-home show will be live on Friday from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center. The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will also stream on Peacock from the same venue after Smackdown. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).