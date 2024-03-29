WWE Friday Night Smackdown results (3/29): Barnett’s review of Jade Cargill’s appearance, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. Pretty Deadly, WMXL tag team title ladder match qualifiers

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,284)

Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena

Aired live March 29, 2024 on Fox

Corey Graves welcomed the TV audience to Smackdown and introduced video footage of The Rock’s beatdown of Cody Rhodes that closed out Monday’s episode of Raw. Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman were shown backstage, along with Bianca Belair and Damage Ctrl. In the arena, Randy Orton made his ring entrance for the opening match. Wade Barrett joined Corey Graves on commentary and they plugged Orton vs. Owens vs. Paul at WrestleMania. Kevin Owens then made his ring entrance, followed by Pretty Deadly.

1. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton vs. Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince): Wilson and Owens started the match. Owens landed a running senton, and then things reset with Orton and Prince tagging in. After a ref distraction, Pretty Deadly was able to take control. Orton was run into the ring post in the outside, and then suplexed onto the announce table…[c]

Orton rallied back into the match with a back suplex and made a tag to Kevin Owens. Elton Prince entered as well, and Owens landed a big lariat. He followed up with a DDT and covered for a near fall. Owens went up top, but was interrupted by Kit Wilson. He fought him off and attempted a Swanton, but Wilson got his knees up. Orton attacked Wilson on the floor, and set up to Suplex him on the announce table. Prince intervened, and the ref turned his back on Owens. Logan Paul appeared from under the ring and KO’d Owens with a brass knucks punch.

Prince realized Owens was down and scrambled to make the cover for the win.

Pretty Deadly defeated Kevin Owens at 6:59

After the match, Orton was confused about what happened and was initially upset with Owens. After seeing a replay, he found Paul under the ring and slapped him around. As he set up for an RKO on the announce table, Pretty Deadly intervened and broke it up. Orton and Owens disposed of Pretty Deadly. Logan Paul ran away, and was chased to the back where he escaped from the building in a vintage Corvette…[c]

My Take: Not much of the match was televised, but what we saw was fine. I’m surprised we didn’t see more dissension between Owens and Orton, but maybe we’ll see that next week?

Graves plugged the WrestleMania Kickoff and media events happening next week. We then saw a video interview recorded at the performance center from Iyo Sky that focused on Bayley. Sky accused Bayley of starting Damage Ctrl in order to use Iyo and Dakota to bring her back to relevance, and resented the fact that they had outgrown her and did what needed to be done to get rid of her. She said that there was a time she considered Bayley a friend, and she’ll regret that for the rest of her life, and after WrestleMania she’d never see her again. The director called for the end of the interview, when Bayley suddenly showed up and attacked. She and Iyo brawled violently until being separated by officials.

In the ring, Nick Aldis said they had business to take care of. He said his goal since starting in WWE was to make Smackdown the most must see show in all of Pro Wrestling and Sports Entertainment, and the acquisition of this talent goes a long way towards making that happen. He then introduced Jade Cargill, who walked out in one of her signature outfits. She said they had one of the best women’s rosters in the world, but none of them are Jade Cargill or a one in a lifetime athlete. She said the Storm has arrived, and posed for her music.

Backstage, Dakota Kai said Bianca Belair took two years of Damage Ctrl beatdowns, so maybe if she was the smartest, she would have learned to stay out of their business. She said Bayley gets embarrassed next week and Bianca gets hers right now…[c]

My Take: Jade looks like a mega star, and now she has the entrance to go with it. I’m curious if this is the only thing we see of her on this show.

Isla Dawn started to pitch some ideas to Nick Aldis backstage, but Alba Fyre pulled her away. AJ Styles then walked up, and asked Aldis if he told LA Knight not to be there tonight. Aldis confirmed he asked him, but Styles angrily told him he should have told him and walked off. In the arena, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory were already in the ring. In the locker room, Lashley and B-Fab gave the Street Profits a pep talk and said they had Champagne on ice. The Street Profits then made their entrance for the next match.

2. The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller: Ford and Waller started the match. Theory quickly provided a distraction, which allowed Waller to land some cheap shots. Ford knocked down Theory and sent Waller to the floor. Dawkins wheeled around the ring and knocked Waller over the announce table. He launched a bit too far and Corey Graves had to make a catch to prevent a nasty fall…[c]

Waller got caught by Dawkins and was suplexed as the show returned. Theory tagged in, but was unable to prevent a tag. Ford entered the match and knocked Waller off the apron. He then landed a running lariat and a suplex. Ford followed up with a standing Moonsault for a two count. Dawkins and Ford then landed a top rope blockbuster, but Waller broke up the pinfall. Dawkins landed a sitout powerbomb on Theory, and Ford was set up for a big splash.

A video aired in the screen that showed Bobby Lashley and B-Fab backstage on the ground with all their Champagne bottles shattered around them. Karrion Kross told the profits that they are missing one hell of a party. The distraction caused Ford to delay his splash, and get rolled up by Theory for the win.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller defeated The Street Profits at 6:20

After the match, AOP attacked The Street Profits and left them laying with a Super Collider. Bobby Lashley tried to intervene, but was shut down quickly by Kross and AOP. Kross said no one is going to WrestleMania and that Lashley had failed them all. Final Testament then stood over Bobby and The Profits and celebrated.

A video package then aired that recapped the Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio match from last week with Dominik’s interference. In the arena, Legado Del Fantasma made their ring entrance. Santos will thank Dirty Dom coming up next…[c]

My Take: That seemed like the obvious finish given that this feud never ends and The Profits stole a win from AOP the previous week.