Asuka lost a tooth after being kicked during WWE Raw match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka lost a tooth during a tag team match that took place on Monday’s WWE Raw. Asuka teamed with Charlotte Flair in a loss to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a non-title match when she was kicked in the face by Baszler. Charly Caruso announced on Raw Talk that Asuka lost a tooth as a result of the kick.

Powell’s POV: I missed the kick while doing my live Raw review last night, but I saw the replay and it’s harsh. Asuka immediately covered her face, and Baszler dropped down to check on her. I have no doubt that Asuka is tougher than I am and will cope with her dentist visit much better than I did recently.