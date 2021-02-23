What's happening...

WWE hyping Rhea Ripley as coming soon to Raw

February 23, 2021

NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE aired a video package during Monday’s Raw to promote Rhea Ripley as coming soon to the Raw brand. Watch the video below or at the WWE YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: Ripley became one of the faces of the NXT brand. She lost to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36 and never got the right creative to bounce back from the loss. She’s an excellent addition to the Raw brand and one can only hope that they get it right with her creatively.

