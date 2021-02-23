WWE Championship match set for Raw

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Miz vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship is advertised for Monday’s WWE Raw. Braun Strowman had a storyline chance to make the title match a Triple Threat, but he was defeated by Lashley on last night’s Raw and failed to qualify.

Powell’s POV: It’s good to see WWE advertise something a week in advance for a change. It will be interesting to see if it helps with their television viewership. Join me for my live reviews of Raw every Monday night.