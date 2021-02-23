AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator tournament lineup for Sunday’s online special

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator tournament special that will stream Sunday night at 6CT/7ET on the Bleacher Report website.
-Yuka Sakazaki vs. Ryo Mizunami in a Japan bracket finals.
-Riho vs. Thunder Rosa in a U.S. bracket semifinal match.
-Hikaru Shida, Mei Suruga, and Rin Kadokura vs. Emi Sakura, Veny, and Maki Itoh in a six-woman tag match.
Powell’s POV: Nyla Rose vs. Britt Baker will meet in the other U.S. bracket semifinal match on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. I assume the U.S. bracket final will be held on the March 3 Dynamite, as the winner of the tournament will challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 7.
