WWE Money in the Bank Polls: Predict the winners of the MITB ladder matches July 18, 2021

WWE Money in the Bank Polls: Predict the winner of the Women's MITB ladder match
Alexa Bliss
Nikki Ash
Asuka
Naomi
Zelina Vega
Liv Morgan
Natalya
Tamina
A Surprise Entrant
pollcode.com free polls

WWE Money in the Bank Polls: Predict the winner of the Men's MITB ladder match
Riddle
Ricochet
John Morrison
Drew McIntyre
Big E
Kevin Owens
Seth Rollins
Shinsuke Nakamura
A Surprise Entrant
pollcode.com free polls
