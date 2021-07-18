WWE Money in the Bank Kickoff Show report: Powell’s live review of Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso for the Smackdown Tag Titles

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Money in the Bank
Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena
Aired live July 18, 2021 live on Peacock and WWE social media pages
The show will begin at the top of the hour…
