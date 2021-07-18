WWE Money in the Bank results: Powell’s review of the MITB ladder matches, Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the WWE Universal Championship, Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship, Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Money in the Bank

Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena

Aired live July 18, 2021 on Peacock, WWE Network, and pay-per-view

WWE MITB Kickoff Show match result: Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso defeated Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio in 11:25 to win the Smackdown Tag Titles.

A Money in the Bank video package opened the main show… Pyro shot off on the stage, which had several ladders on it. Michael Cole welcomed viewers to the show and was joined on commentary at ringside by Pat McAfee, who was wearing cowboy attire due to the show being in Texas. Entrances for the women’s MITB ladder match took place with Greg Hamilton serving as the ring announcer for the match.

Alexa Bliss was out first. Footage aired of Bliss winning the 2018 MITB ladder match and then cashing in successfully on Nia Jax later in the show. Bliss stood on the middle rope during the remainder of the entrances. Liv Morgan was out next to a good reaction. Nikki ASH came out to a brief pop. Natalya came out to a flat reaction. Tamina was out next to a similar reaction.

Zelina Vega got some cheers that quickly faded. Naomi came out to a strong reaction. Highlights aired of Naomi beating Bliss to win the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Elimination Chamber in 2017. Asuka was out last to a big pop. Cole called her the favorite Footage aired of her winning last year’s match on the roof of WWE Headquarters…

1. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki ASH vs. Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Zelina Vega vs. Liv Morgan vs. Natalya vs. Tamina in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. The white and green briefcase was hanging above the ring. Bliss ended up alone in the ring during the opening minute. She reached up with her hand and acted like she was trying to use her “powers” to make the briefcase fall, but she was hit from behind.

Tamina catapulted Bliss into a ladder that was lying over the bottom rope in a corner of the ring. The crowd booed Tamina, who tried to set up a ladder. Morgan ran up the ladder in a failed bid for the briefcase. Asuka worked over Tamina with strikes and knocked an opponent off the apron with a hip attack. Asuka put Tamina down, placed a ladder over her and slammed it onto her several times.

Asuka climbed the ladder. Tamina started to push it, but Morgan jumped on the other side to stop her. Morgan made a play for the briefcase, but Natalya cut her off. They had a tug o war over the ladder. ASH entered the ring and rolled under the ladder, but they hit her with it on their second try. Naomi and Tamina fought on opposite sides of the ladder. Tamina got the better of it with a Samoan Drop.

Bliss returned to the ring and climbed a ladder that had Morgan trapped in the corner. Natalya slammed Bliss, who responded by laughing at her. Bliss slammed Natalya onto the ladder, then threw Morgan to the mat. Bliss set up a ladder under the briefcase. Vega rushed up the other side, but then froze when Bliss met her on the other side. Bliss hypnotized Vega, and they climbed down the ladder in stereo. Bliss started to climb up the ladder again, but Natalya cut her off and powerbombed her.

Vega was placed on a ladder that was leaning over the bottom rope in a corner of the ring. Morgan leapt off the ropes and was caught by Naomi, who powerbombed her onto Vega. Fans booed when Natalya and Tamina double-teamed Naomi who ended up taking them out with a double Stunner. Naomi slammed ASH onto a ladder and then performed the splits leg drop.

Naomi went for the briefcase, but Natalya cut her off. Natalya climbed the ladder, but Vega climbed onto her back and choked her. Natalya continued to climb and got a hand on the briefcase before she sold the choke. Vega got a hand on the briefcase, but Morgan pulled her and Natalya down.