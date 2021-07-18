WWE Money in the Bank Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the show July 18, 2021 CategoriesREADER POLLS WWE Money in the Bank Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WWE Money in the Bank Poll: Vote for the best match Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the WWE Universal Championship Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship Women’s MITB ladder match Men’s MITB ladder match AJ Styles and Omos vs. The Viking Raiders for the Raw Tag Titles Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso for the Smackdown Tag Titles pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicsmitbpro wrestlingwwewwe mitbwwe money in the bank
