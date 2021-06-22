6/22 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida vs. Kyle O’Reilly in a non-title match, Adam Cole and Franky Monet in action, Diamond Mine arrives, Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis vs. Ever-Rise, Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Aliyah and Jessie Kamea

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center)

Aired June 22, 2021 on USA Network

[Hour One] A narrated recap package of last week’s NXT aired…

Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, and Beth Phoenix were on commentary. Adam Cole made his entrance to start the show. Of course, Cole’s self-chosen opponent wasn’t announced before the show. Cole took a mic and brought up Regal booking him in a match against Kyle O’Reilly at Great American Bash. Cole noted that he was also assaulted and attacked by Samoa Joe. Cole talked about how he has to pick his opponent for this week’s show, but he’s saying “hell no” to choosing an opponent this week. Cole was about to leave, but Carmelo Hayes made his entrance.

Hayes said Cole may not know who he is, but he knows who Cole is. Hayes said his name is Carmelo Hayes and if anyone is going to change Cole’s mind, it’s Carmelo. Cole asked Carmelo to show him how he’s going to change Cole’s mind. Hayes mimiced John Cena’s classic “Ruthless Aggression” line that Cena did during his debut. Hayes slapped Cole in the face and the match started…

1. Adam Cole vs. Carmelo Hayes. Hayes showed off some agility early on. Cole got the advantage after pump kicking Hayes off the apron. Cole dominated Hayes with methodical offense. Hayes blocked a superkick and gave Cole a facebuster on the knee for a two count. Hayes gave Cole clubbing blows in the corner. Hayes went for a move at the top rope, but he was shoved to ringside by Cole. Cole tossed Hayes several times into the plexiglass. The show cut to picture-in-picture commercial.[c]

Cole got a two count off an Ushigoroshi. Cole dominated Hayes for a stretch of the match. Hayes did nail Cole with a jawbreaker, but Cole came back with a pump kick. Hayes reversed Cole’s suplex with a Final Cut suplex. Cole kept at Hayes, but Hayes grounded Cole with a codebreaker for a two count. Cole reversed Hayes and hit Hayes with a backstabber for a two count. Cole went for a Panama Sunrise, but he dove right into a Superkick by Hayes. Hayes went for a springboard move, but he leapt right into a superkick. Cole pinned Hayes after a Panama Sunrise.

Adam Cole defeated Carmelo Hayes via pinfall in 12:27.

The show cut to Franky Monet, from earlier today, chatting with Aliyah and Jessi Kamea. Monet was psyching up Aliyah and Kamea. Robert Stone showed up late and was freaked out by Monet’s dog…

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Zoey Stark about teaming with Io Shirai. Stark was excited to team with Shirai. Shirai showed up and said even though she respects Stark, she doesn’t like Stark (what did Stark do?). Stark said she thinks they have a mutual respect…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Initially, I was a bit confused that Cole didn’t pick an enhancement guy to wrestle, but at the same time Cole rationalized it well that he didn’t want to follow Regal’s orders. What I did like was the match. I didn’t have too much exposure to Christian Casanova, but Carmelo Hayes has really impressed in his first two showings in NXT. Guy has a good look and good aura about him. The commentary team is painting him out to be a blue chipper and he’s living up to the hype so far. Kudos to Cole for allowing Hayes to look good in his loss, allowing him to look like the plucky newcomer.

LA Knight was cutting a promo poolside from his “mansion”. Knight bragged about laying out Ted DiBiase. Knight mocked Cameron Grimes’s “too the moon” catchphrase. Knight called Grimes a hilljack and moron-idiot. Knight talked about how he’s going to plant Grimes on his head. Knight ended his promo by taking a drink from a lady while also saying his new catchphrase, “Who’s game is it? it’s LA Knight’s game”…

Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory made their entrance for an in-ring promo. Gargano said it was exciting times with new management in town. Gargano said there needs to be a new champion. Gargano said they don’t need the mean face looking doomsday guy (Kross), they need the handsome Johnny Gargano. Gargano said NXT was paradise when he was champion. Gargano said at In Your House, he proved that Kross is not at Gargano’s level. Gargano said he outclassed Kross. Gargano said everybody knows that he can outwrestle Kross on even his worst day.

Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan made their entrance. Dunne said Gargano must be mad and stupid if he thinks he’s number one contender over Dunne. Dunne told Theory to shut up. Gargano held Theory back and told him not to get provoked. Gargano sand he and Theory don’t get involved in shennanigans anymore and are law abiding citizens. Gargano said Dunne isn’t getting a fight from him and Theory. Gargano and Theory were about to leave. Theory pointed at Dunne for some reason, which provoked Dunne and caused him to snap Theory’s pointing finger.

The camera cut to footage from “Earlier Today” where Cameron Grimes got out of a car. Grimes was talking in his natural voice. Grimes handed out money to some of the NXT crew. Some random guy (a developmental wrestler?) with colorful hair mockingly talked about Grimes being very concerned about Ted DiBiase. Grimes punched out the guy, and then dropped a few bills over his prone body…

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Adam Cole who was sitting in a chair. Mitchell wanted Cole’s thoughts on O’Reilly. Cole said he doesn’t care about Kyle and doesn’t care about Kyle’s opponent later on, Kushida. William Regal showed up and Cole protested at Samoa Joe laying his hands on him. Cole stormed off the interview set…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Weird segment between Gargano and Dunne. Are they going to put them in a feud? If so, who’s the babyface? I wouldn’t turn either. Gargano’s a chicken heel, and doing it well. Dunne is doing a great job as the protected badass heel. It’ll be easier to turn Dunne, but I think that would be premature.