WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show report: Powell’s live notes on Natalya vs. Mandy Rose

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show

Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center

Streamed June 20, 2021 on Peacock and WWE social media pages

-Kayla Braxton hosted the show and was joined by JBL, Jerry Lawler, and Peter Rosenberg as the panel. They ran through the pay-per-view lineup and then set up a video package on the Smackdown Women’s Championship match.

-Sonya Deville joined the panel and discussed the Bianca Belair vs. Bayley match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: No, you were not alone if you got a CDN error message. The Peacock stream did not work for roughly ten minutes, but it’s functioning again on my end.

-A video package recapped the Shayna Baszler and Alexa Bliss feud (stupid Lily included). The panel discussed the match. JBL said Bliss is living rent free in Baszler’s head.

-The focus shifted to Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-WWE’s vaccination PSA aired.

Powell’s POV: I got both shots. No tails, no magnets, and now I’m eligible to see Bruce Springsteen on Broadway. Granted, I won’t be seeing The Boss on Broadway, but it’s nice to know that I have the option unlike Cole Beasley. #pfizerfamily

-An ad aired for Broken Skull Sessions with Steve Austin interviewing “Mr. Hell in a Cell” Mick Foley.

-A video package aired on the Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro feud. The broadcast team discussed the match.

-Sami Zayn was interviewed backstage by Sarah Schreiber. Zayn spoke about karma. He said he was skeptical that it existed, but then he saw what’s happened to Kevin Owens lately. Funny.

1. Natalya (w/Tamina) vs. Mandy Rose (w/Dana Brooke). The Raw broadcast team of Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton called the match. Late in the match, Rose threw a missile dropkick that led to her getting a two count. Rose followed up with an inside cradle for a two count. Natalya hit her with a clothesline that produced another two count.

Rose performed a backslide for a two count, then stood up and blasted Natalya with a knee to the head for a near fall. The wrestlers took turns going for additional pins. Natalya applied a cross arm breaker, but Rose grabbed the ropes to break it. Natalya eventually applied a Sharpshooter and got the submission win…

Natalya beat Mandy Rose in 9:45.

Powell’s POV: A decent match. It was slow to start and built nicely as it went on. I’m a little surprised that Rose took the loss given that she and Brooke are among the only remaining tag teams in the women’s division. Of course, they can always do something on Raw to heat things up between the teams if they want to go there.

-Braxton and the panel ran through the main card lineup.

-A video package aired on the Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre match for the WWE Championship. The hosts discussed the match and then the HIAC structure started to lower. Braxton said Belair vs. Bayley would open the main card.

Join me for my live review of the WWE Hell in a Cell main card via a separate story available via the main page.