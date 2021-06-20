WWE Hell in a Cell results: Powell’s live review of Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre in an HIAC match for the WWE Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in an HIAC match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Championship 

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Hell in a Cell

Aired live on June 20, 2021 on Peacock and pay-per-view

Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center



WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show result: Natalya beat Mandy Rose in 9:45.

The main card opening with a video package featuring a female deejay talking about Hell in a Cell and then clips aired of the various feuds while Ozzy Osbourne’s “Straight To Hell” played… Pyro shot off around the venue…

Michael Cole welcomed viewers to the final WWE pay-per-view from the ThunderDome (thank God!). Cole was joined on commentary by Pat McAfee. The cage started to lower while the duo spoke at ringside… A video package spotlighted the Smackdown Women’s Championship match…

1. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Hell in a Cell match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Cole and McAfee called the match. Bayley tied Belair’s braid to the ropes, but Belair freed herself and went on the offensive. Belair raked Bayley’s face against the cage at ringside. Bayley bit Belair’s arm to free herself. McAfee freaked out on commentary while Cole casually conceded that Bayley bit Belair.

Bayley pulled out a double kendo stick and hit Belair with it, then performed a sunset bomb that drove Belair into the cage. Bayley took kendo sticks and wedged them between the cage and under the apron. Belair ended up performing a spinebuster that resulted in Bayley breaking the sticks. Belair took Bayley inside the ring and covered her for a near fall.

Belair worked over Bayley with a chair. Bayley caught Belair’s arm between the chair and then wrenched it. Bayley slammed her knee onto the chair accidentally. Belair clipped the bad knee. Belair wrapped her braid around the wrist of Bayley and then performed multiple shoulder blocks and flipped Bayley to the ground.

Belair took Bayley to ringside and worked her over with a kendo stick. Belair ran Bayley into the cage and then threw shoulders to her abdomen before freeing her wrist from the braid. Bayley pleased with the referee outside the cage to free her. Belair slammed Bayley’s head into the cage a few times and then laughed.

Bayley pulled a ladder out from underneath the ring and then jabbed Belair in the gut with it. In the ring, Belair and Bayley ended up on opposite sides of the ladder. Belair used her power to drive Bayley toward the corner, but Bayley moved out of the way, causing Belair to drive the ladder into the post and hurt herself in the process.

Bayley opened the ladder on the mat and placed Belair inside of it. Bayley slammed the ladder onto Belair twice. Bayley sold knee pain the second time. Bayley covered Belair for a two count. Bayley continued to sell her bad knee.