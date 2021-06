CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling stars Sami Callihan (Samuel Johnston) and Havok (Jessica Cricks) announced their engagement today. Havok made the official announcement, which can be read below.

Powell’s POV: Callihan proposed on Havok’s 35th birthday. Congratulations to the happy couple.