By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures airs at 7CT/8ET on A&E. The two-hour show will feature Ric Flair leading the search for his own memorabilia.

Powell’s POV: A&E will replay the Mick Foley today at 1CT/2/3, the Bret Hart biography today at 3CT/4ET, and last week’s Most Wanted Treasures featuring Big Show and Mark Henry at 5CT/6ET. The Flair Most Wanted Treasures replay airs 11CT/12ET.