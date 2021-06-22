WWE Hell in a Cell poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 39 percent of the voters in our post show poll. C finished second with 24 percent.
-55 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match for the WWE Championship, while Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Hell in a Cell match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship finished second with 18 percent of the vote.
Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett gave the show a C, and I gave the show a C+ in our Hell in a Cell audio review on Sunday night. I agree with the majority who picked Lashley vs. McIntyre for best match of the night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.
Be the first to comment