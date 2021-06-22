WWE Hell in a Cell poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 39 percent of the voters in our post show poll. C finished second with 24 percent.

-55 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match for the WWE Championship, while Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Hell in a Cell match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship finished second with 18 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett gave the show a C, and I gave the show a C+ in our Hell in a Cell audio review on Sunday night. I agree with the majority who picked Lashley vs. McIntyre for best match of the night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.