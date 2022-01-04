WWE Top Ten Moments of 2021 viewership for the New Year’s Eve special on FS1

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

The WWE Top Ten Moments of 2021 special finished with 378,000 viewers for FS1 on New Year’s Eve, according to Showbuzzdaily.com.

Powell’s POV: The last first-run edition of Smackdown delivered 1.972 million viewers and a .48 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The numbers are not even worth comparing, as last week’s show aired on Fox, whereas Friday’s episode did not feature any first-run matches and aired New Year’s Eve on FS1. The last regular edition of Smackdown to air on FS1 delivered 1.032 million viewers with a .29 rating. Smackdown will return to its usual time slot on Fox this Friday.