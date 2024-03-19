WWE Raw preview: The lineup for Monday’s penultimate edition before WrestleMania XL

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.
-CM Punk appears
-Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh
The Rock has been announced for the April 1 edition of Raw in Brooklyn. Monday's Raw will be held in Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena.
