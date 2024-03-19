NXT TV live coverage, Dark Side of the Ring, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Scott Casey, Jimmy Korderas, Taichi, Matt Sydal, Jimmy Havoc, AJ Lee, Rick McGraw, Cousin Junior

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Trick Williams vs. Noam Dar. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring focuses on Terry Gordy. The show airs at 9CT/10ET on Vice TV.

-Last week’s NXT finished with a A grade from 50 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Scott Casey is 77.

-Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas is 62.

-Taichi (Taichiro Maki) is 43.

-Matt Sydal (Matt Korklan) is 41.

-Jimmy Havoc (James Mcahren) is 40.

-AJ Lee (April Jeanette Mendez-Brooks) is 37.

-The late Rick McGraw was born on March 19, 1955. He died of a heart attack at age 30 on November 1, 1985.

-The late Cousin Junior (Lanny Kean Jr.) was born on March 19, 1960. He died of a heart attack at age 48 on January 13, 2009. He also worked as Moondog Cujo.