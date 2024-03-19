AEW Rampage rating for the show that included Komander vs. Konosuke Takeshita

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 327,000 viewers for TNT, according to SportsMediaWatch.com. The number was down from the 364,000 viewership count from the previous episode.
Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.13 rating in the same demo. One year earlier, the March 17, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 474,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic with a March Madness game as a lead-in.
Be the first to comment