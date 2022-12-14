12/14 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of MJF vs. Ricky Starks for the AEW World Championship, “Death Triangle” Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. “The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson in the fourth match of a Best of Seven series for the AEW Trios Titles, Ruby Soho vs. Tay Melo, House of Black and Chris Jericho in action

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 168)

Garland, Texas at Curtis Culwell Center

Aired live December 14, 2022 on TBS

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired and then Winter is Coming graphic was shown. Pyro shot off on the stage. Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz checked in on commentary from their desk on the stage. Justin Roberts was the ring announcer. Excalibur hyped the AEW Championship match and Chris Jericho being in action, and then said the AEW Trios match would open the show…

The Elite made their entrance to “Carry On Wayward Son” and came out with Don Callis, Brandon Cutler, and Michael Nakazawa. The Death Triangle entrance followed…

1. “Death Triangle” Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. “The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson (wDon Callis, Brandon Cutler, Michael Nakazawa) in the fourth match of a Best of Seven series for the AEW Trios Titles. Pac was still wearing his face shield. Excalibur noted that the titles were not on the line during the match, as the series will determine whether the titles will change hands.

Pac was isolated early on, but he kicked out the moment that Omega went for a cover. Nick performed an early dive onto Pac at ringside. Nick winced and reached for his ankle, which Taz pointed out on commentary. Nick continued to sell his ankle while standing on the apron. Cutler used the cold spray on Nick’s ankle.

Nick sat on the ring steps and the trainer checked on his ankle while the match continued in the ring. Death Triangle took offensive control and isolated Matt heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C] A graphic listed The Acclaimed appearing, Jack Perry vs. Brian Cage, and other previously advertised matches during the PIP break.

Omega and Matt were forced to work without Nick, who was no longer at ringside. Omega was isolated. Nick limped his way back to ringside and took his spot in the corner. Omega tagged in Nick, who threw punches, a clothesline, and performed a cutter. Fenix caught Nick going for a superkick and held his leg. Penta entered the ring and hit Nick’s ankle with the ring bell hammer while idiot referee Rick Knox was distracted, as usual. Fenix put Nick in an inverted knee bar and got the submission win.

“Death Triangle” Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix defeated “The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson in 14:35 to go up 3-1 in the Best of Seven series for the AEW Trios Titles.

After the match, Fenix was upset about the hammer being used again. Omega took the mic and told Death Triangle that he had a message he wanted them to hear. Omega said that since Death Triangle keeps using the hammer, he proposed making the hammer legal. Omega followed up by saying that since he’s not a hammer guy, they should make all weapons legal.

Omega said he’s tried of playing by their rules and proposed not having any rules whatsoever. Death Triangle was game. Excalibur said they’d have to see how Tony Khan felt about it. Omega polled the crowd, then said he wasn’t formatted to cut the promo. He delivered his usual closing line…

Powell’s POV: I like the call to move the series into potential deciding matches the rest of the way. Potential deciding games do the best television numbers in sports. I’m not sure if it will be as effective in pro wrestling if only because fans have been conditioned to expect these types of series to go the distance, but it’s worth a shot. But screw these awful ring bell hammer finishes and continuing to make the referee looking like an idiot. Let me guess, Nick will sell his ankle being struck by the hammer next week even though none of the wrestlers who have been hit over the head with hammers seem to have any issues?

Backstage, MJF was interviewed by Alex Marvez. MJF said people were calling Ricky Starks’ promo a star making performance. MJF said he was a star before he appeared on Dynamite, and questioned how long it took Starks to hit a homer. MJF labeled himself a star maker and told Starks “you’re welcome for the rub.” MJF mocked Starks’ tough upbringing and said he didn’t care. He said the only thing that matter is whether you are or are not the AEW World Champion.

MJF said the fans love Starks because their lives suck. MJF said he had it easy growing up and is better than him and everyone on the planet. MJF mocked Starks for saying “give me a break” during his promo. MJF said everyone wants Starks to win the big one. MJF said everyone would find out what happens when pressure is applied to the Pebble. He asked if Starks will become a diamond or turn into dust… [C]

AEW Tag Team Champions “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens made their entrance with Billy Gunn. Caster’s rap included lines about Brittany Griner and Elon Musk. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt attacked the trio from behind.

Jarrett eventually slammed his guitar over the head of Caster. Jarrett took the mic and asked if they had The Acclaimed’s attention now. “Hey, you little bitch, why don’t you scissor this, Slapnuts,” Jarrett said before tossing one of the tag title belts onto Caster. Lethal picked up the belts and handed one to Jarrett, and then all of the heels posed with the belts…

Excalibur recapped highlights of Claudio Castagnoli beating Chris Jericho to win the ROH World Championship at the Final Battle pay-per-view…

Schiavone interviewed “The Jericho Appreciation Society” backstage. Jericho said he would take out his frustrations on someone later in the show as a tuneup for his rematch with Castagnoli. Schiavone noted that Daniel Garcia lost the ROH Pure Rules Championship. Jericho said Garcia never should have lost to Wheeler Yuta. Jericho said it’s okay. He said Garcia needs a little more mentorship. Jericho told Garcia to shadow his elder Sammy Guevara. Garcia looked annoyed. Garcia cut a promo about facing Jon Moxley on AEW Rampage…

2. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana). Highlights aired of Perry being chokeslammed onto the ring apron during the battle royal last week. Perry sold his neck during the entrances and when the match got underway.