AEW All Out lineup: The updated card for Saturday’s pay-per-view event and the list of pre-show content

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All Out pay-per-view, which will be held Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

-Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship.

-Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Hikaru Shida vs. NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy in a Mimosa Mayhem match.

-Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson vs. Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, Scorpio Sky, and Matt Cardona.

-Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara in a Broken Rules match (Hardy must leave AEW if he loses).

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy.

-Casino Battle Royale for a future shot at the AEW Championship (Entrants: Lance Archer, Darby Allin, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Eddie Kingston, Pentagon Jr., Rey Fenix, The Butcher, The Blade, 12 wrestlers TBA).

-(Buy In Pre-Show) Big Swole vs. Britt Baker in a Tooth and Nail match.

Powell’s POV: Shawn Spears, Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, Santana, Ortiz, Jake Hager, Trent, and Chuck Taylor were involved in the big brawl to preview the battle royal, but I haven’t seen an official announcement indicating that they are in the match. If so, there is only one open slot. The Countdown to AEW All Out will air Saturday on TNT at 4:30CT/5:30 ET on TNT. AEW is also airing a 30-minute red carpet event on YouTube at 4CT/5ET, the Countdown to all Out on TNT at 4:30CT/5:30ET, and the second part of the red carpet event at 5:30CT/6:30ET. Join me for live coverage of All Out beginning with the one-hour Buy In pre-show at 6CT/7ET. The main card airs on B/R Live and pay-per-view television at 7CT/8ET. The price is listed at $49.95 on DirecTV, and at $49.99 on B/R Live. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review on Saturday night.



