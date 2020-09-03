Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson discusses his bout with COVID-19

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed in an Instagram video (available below) that he and his family have recovered from COVID-19. Johnson stated that his young daughters had mild symptoms, while he and his wife had tougher bouts with the virus. “I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family,” Johnson said.

“And for me personally, too, as well, and I’ve gone through some doozies in the past… But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We are on the other end of it. We are on the other side. We are no longer contagious. And we are, thank God, we are healthy. We got through COVID-19 stronger and healthier.”

Powell’s POV: Johnson said his daughters had sore throats for a couple days, while he and his wife “had a tough go.” He also encouraged fans to wear masks and to protect themselves and their families. I sincerely hope that you will heed his advice and do your part to end the spread of this damn virus.



