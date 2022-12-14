Ricky Starks on what challenging MJF for the AEW World Championship means to him

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

DAZN interview with Ricky Starks

Interviewer: Steven Muehlhausen

Available at YouTube.com

Starks on what the AEW World Championship match with MJF means to him: “It’s a big deal for me because for the amount of times I’ve said, ‘Yo, don’t forget about me. What’s happening? Look at me.’ I think this a great moment for me to finally deliver on all of that and not come off as such a person whose all talk (and) has no substance. It’s really important. I know that there’s a lot of detractors who really think that I’m a great first-time title challenger or I’m not even suited for it just yet.

“There’s also a lot of people who support me in the same vain. I think it’s great to have that polar opposite of fanfare because it does help me out. I think I work best under pressure. To get in there with Max, I’m not only going to win the title but also prove a point. Prove the point of, ‘Hey, this is what I’ve been talking about all along. And if for some odd reason or circumstance or whatever weird thing that happens and that’s my last time ever contending for the AEW Championship, at least I can walk away knowing that I made my mark, proved myself more times than I have done in the past, and I can walk away leveled up.”

Other topics include a preview of his match with MJF, being surprised he’s finally getting a world title shot in a major company, MJF’s dress game, how CM Punk helped him, and more.