NXT TV rating for the NXT Deadline fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 666,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 534,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 13th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.13 rating. The December 14, 2021 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 561,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating for the NXT WarGames fallout show