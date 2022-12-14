ROH Final Battle poll results for best match and overall show grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 44 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 30 percent.

-88 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe in a Double Dog Collar match for the ROH Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: No other match received more than four percent of the best match vote, so it was a landslide win for the Double Dog Collar match. I gave the show a B grade and agree with the majority of readers that the excellent Double Dog Collar match was the best match of the show. It was another instant classic from those teams. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls.