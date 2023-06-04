6/3 AEW in Huntsville results: Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia and Matt Menard, Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue vs. Britt Baker vs. Anna Jay in a four-way for the AEW Women’s Championship, Kris Statlander vs. Lady Frost for the TBS Title, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Hook vs. Ethan Page, Big Bill, and Preston Vance

CategoriesAEW House Shows ARENA REPORTS NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW “House Rules” live event

June 3 in Huntsville, Alabama at Von Braun Center

Results courtesy of PWTorch.com

1. Max Caster over Tony Nese.

2. Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh defeated The Boys.

3. Kyle Fletcher beat a local wrestler.

4. Kris Statlander defeated Lady Frost to retain the TBS Title.

5. Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Hook defeated Ethan Page, Big Bill, and Preston Vance.

6. Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Shawn Spears.

7. Juice Robinson beat Pat Buck.

8. Toni Storm defeated Skye Blue, Britt Baker, and Anna Jay in a four-way to retain the AEW Women’s Championship.

Tony Khan made an appearance and thanked the fans for attending the show.

9. Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy defeated Daniel Garcia and Matt Menard.