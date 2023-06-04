What's happening...

Bryan Danielson challenges a top NJPW star to a match

June 4, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bryan Danielson has challenged NJPW star Kazuchika Okada to face him in a match that is expected to take place at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Danielson issued the challenge in a video (watch below) that aired during Sunday’s NJPW Dominion event. The challenge was accepted by Okada.

Powell’s POV: Okada vowed to open the forbidden door as part of his response, according to a NJPW1972.com. So while the true dream match has yet to be officially announced, all signs point toward it taking place at the AEW and NJPW co-promoted Forbidden Door pay-per-view on Sunday, June 25 in Toronto.

