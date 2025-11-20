Tony Khan media call, TNA Impact live and ROH on HonorClub coverage, last week’s WWE Raw and Smackdown grades, Dan Engler

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tony Khan will host a media call today at 2CT/3ET to promote Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. Unfortunately, I have a dentist appointment this afternoon, so I am unlikely to have my usual live notes. However, we hope to have the call audio available as a free podcast later today.

-TNA Impact Wrestling will be simulcast on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show was taped over the weekend in Orlando, Florida, at Full Sail University. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, along with my weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with his weekly audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Jake Barnett gave Friday’s WWE Smackdown a B- grade during his same-night audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post-show poll with 69 percent of the vote. B finished second with 18 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE referee Dan Engler is 48. He previously worked for TNA as Rudy Charles.