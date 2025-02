WWE Royal Rumble lineup (live coverage today): The card and the list of entrants for the Royal Rumble matches

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held today in Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium.

-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: John Cena, CM Punk, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, Penta, Chad Gable, Bron Breakker, Damian Priest, Jacob Fatu, Santos Escobar, 13 TBA)

-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Lyra Valkyria, Ivy Nile, Iyo Sky, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, Candice LeRae, Zelina Vega, 16 TBA)

-Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a ladder match for the WWE Championship

-“DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin in a best of three falls match for the WWE Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: After Monday’s Raw went off the air, Carmelo Hayes told the crowd that he would be in the men’s Rumble match, but it has not been made official by WWE. Join me for my live review as the 38th annual Royal Rumble streams live on Peacock beginning with any pre-show notables or the start of the main card at the early start time of 5CT/6ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).