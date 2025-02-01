GCW “Up All Night” results (1/31): Vetter’s review of Gringo Loco vs. Calvin Tankman, Masha Slamovich vs. Myron Reed for the JCW Title, Mance Warner vs. 2 Tuff Tony

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

GCW “Up All Night”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

January 31, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana at Fountain Square Auditorium

This show began at 10 p.m. CST, and got underway just hours after Wrestling Revolver’s show wrapped up in this venue (see my review of the Revolver show on the main page). The venue was really well lit and they had the lights fully on, so I could see this better than I was able to see the Revolver show. It’s a small room so the crowd might only be 150-200. Because of the late start time, we only have six matches tonight. Nick Maniwa and Emil Jay provided commentary.

* The show opened with highlights of the Mance Warner vs. Effy bout at the Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC on January 19. Effy came to the ring with his newly-won GCW World Title belt for a ‘state of Effy address.’ He said he has gotten his validation by winning the title. He talked about his “Big Gay Brunch” over WrestleMania weekend, and he vowed he will defend it there. He was interrupted by John Wayne Murdoch and Reed Bentley. Murdoch told Effy he doesn’t have any friends here anymore. But this brought out Alec Price and Cole Radrick, and our first match is getting underway!

1. “Gahbage Daddies” Alec Price & Cole Radrick vs. “The Rejects” John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley vs. Davey Bang & August Matthews for the GCW Tag Team Titles. Bang and Matthews ran down just seconds after the GD. Price hit a springboard bulldog. The Rejects worked over Price in their corner. Bentley hit a senton for a nearfall at 3:00. Bang and Matthews got in and continued to work over Price’s left arm. Price hit a pop-up dropkick on Bang, and he got the hot tag to Radrick. Cole hit a clothesline in the corner on Bang, then a 619 at 6:00.

Bang and Matthews traded some quick kicks with Radrick and Price, but the Rejects broke it up. Price hit a springboard Blockbuster, then a Fosbury Flop to the floor! “That’s new!” Emil shouted. I didn’t expect it, either! In the ring, the four babyfaces hit superkicks on the Rejects, but then Bang and Matthews hit superkicks on Cole and Price. They hit the team doublestomps on Radrick’s back. Price hit a tornado DDT on Murdoch. Bang nailed the Spears Tower on Price. B&M missed stereo 450 splashed. Price hit his springboard DDT and a Rebound Lariat. They then hit the Gahbage Disposal (Electric Chair-and top-rope doublestomp combo) for the pin on Bang. That was really well laid-out.

Alec Price & Cole Radrick defeated John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley vs. Davey Bang & August Matthews to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles at 9:32.

2. Masha Slamovich vs. Myron Reed for the JCW Title. Reed just wrestled in this room about two hours ago for Wrestling Revolver, and it was about three hours ago for Masha. Masha had her TNA Knockouts Title with her as well. They locked up, and Myron knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. Emil was surprised at the boos; Maniwa explained to him about the Revolver match that just wrapped up. Masha hit a decapitating clothesline for a nearfall at 1:30. She dove onto him, but Myron caught her and he powerbombed her back on the edge of the ring! He continued to beat her up on the floor and was loudly booed.

The commentators talked about the upcoming JCW Cup and all 20 competitors have been announced, but Myron isn’t in the field. Masha hit a tornado DDT on the floor at 4:00. In the ring, they traded forearm strikes, and she hit a missile dropkick, and they were both down. She hit a Helluva Kick, then her rolling Koppo Kick for a nearfall at 6:30. Myron hit a double knees to her gut and got a nearfall. She blocked his Blue Thunder Bomb, and she hit an Air Raid Crash or a nearfall at 8:00. Myron hit his kip-up stunner and his own Air Raid Crash; she rolled him over and got a nearfall.

Myron hit his diving cutter over the top rope to the floor! In the ring, he missed a springboard 450 Splash, and Masha hit a running knee for a nearfall. This has been really good. Myron hit a Stundog Millionaire, but she locked in a rear-naked choke, and the crowd immediately taunted him to tap out, but he got to the ropes. She hit a pumphandle suplex and reapplied the rear-naked choke! The ref checked Myron, determined he was out, and called for the bell. Wow, that was good.

Masha Slamovich defeated Myron Reed to retain the JCW Title at 10:51.

* It is time for Nate Webb’s special announcement. (I first saw Webb wrestle live in IWA Mid-South in June 2004, and I refuse to believe that was 20.5 years ago), and of course Wheatus’ “Teenage Dirtbag” took him to the ring. Maniwa said Webb has been wrestling for 25 years. His right arm is in a sling! He talked about starting The Collective here in Indianapolis, and he declared that Indianapolis is “an A-town.” He got choked up and said he’s had two surgeries lately, and he said he will need a third one. “There is a strong possibility I will never see the inside of a wrestling ring again.” He was cut off by the music of Mance Warner! He got in the ring and said Webb “is a goddamn legend.”

The crowd taunted Mance with profanities, but he continued to praise Webb. Mance called for two beers. (He’s already a Steve Austin copycat gimmick…). They shared a beer. Mance said it’s unfortunate Webb has to have his big moment in a “Shit-hole like Indianapolis.” He knocked Webb down with a forearm strike! Out came 2 Tuff Tony, and we have our next match!

3. Mance Warner vs. 2 Tuff Tony. Maniwa reminded us that these two JUST fought each other on a recent show. They immediately brawled on the floor. Tony hit him across the back with a chair. They got in the ring, where Mance whipped a chair at him at 4:00. Tony superplexed him through a board bridge for a nearfall at 6:00. Tony hit a brainbuster onto an open chair for a nearfall. Mance chokeslammed Tony through a door bridge for a nearfall at 8:30. He speared Tony through a door in the corner for a nearfall, but Tony grabbed the ropes. Tony hit a piledriver along his back for a nearfall. Mance hit a low blow kick and a DDT for the pin. So-so brawl. The crowd booed the outcome.

Mance Warner defeated 2 Tuff Tony at 10:07.

* Webb returned to the ring. Tony hit a Lionsault, then he covered his hand in alcohol, lit his fist on fire, and punched Mance. That always pops the crowd but I hate it.

4. Megan Bayne and Joey Janela vs. Atticus Cogar and Otis Cogar. The crowd chanted “F— Ohio!” at the Cogar brothers. Otis and Janela opened. Joey and Megan hit a team shoulder block. Megan and Atticus got in and he fondled her cheek, so she hit repeated shoulder blocks into his ribs in the corner. The brothers began working her over in their corner. Otis loudly slapped her stomach at 5:00. Atticus bodyslammed her, but she avoided a moonsault. Joey finally got a hot tag at 8:00, and he hit a DVD on Atticus, dropping him on Otis. He hit a top-rope crossbody block on both, then a running stunner on Otis for a nearfall.

The heels now began working over Janela. Megan jumped in, but Atticus hit an Air Raid Crash on her at 10:30. Otis hit a uranage on her onto an open chair! Ouch! Megan hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Joey hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Atticus onto a board for a nearfall at 14:00. Atticus planted cooking skewers into Joey’s head. Megan hit a top-rope flying clothesline on Atticus. Megan hit a leaping clothesline on Otis and all four were down. They all got up and traded punches, and they fought to the floor. Atticus hit a Brain Hemorrhage (snapmare driver) onto a door in the ring for the pin. Meh. This dragged at the end and peaked far too early.

Otis Cogar and Atticus Cogar defeated Joey Janela and Megan Bayne at 18:52.

5. Shane Mercer vs. Rachel Armstrong in an intergender match. I hate size gaps like this. Rachel sure is talented, but she might be 5’2″ and 115 pounds, and he is SO strong, he could tear her limb from limb. Maniwa noted that Mercer tossed Brooke Havok into the fourth row in a Rumble match on Jan. 19 (and Brooke is taller and presumably a bit closer to 135-140 pounds!) Maniwa said “I am scared for her.” She hit a shotgun dropkick and hit some punches in the corner, but he whipped her into the corner. She got a Victory Roll for a nearfall. She hit a moonsault press but he caught her and lifted her for a Gorilla Press. He tossed her 10 feet from the ring onto several guys on the floor at 2:30! “She got some distance!” Emil said.

Mercer went to the floor and they fought up onto the stage. She superkicked him off the stage to the floor, and she hit a flying headscissors takedown off the stage to the floor. In the ring, she applied a front guillotine choke at 4:30. He tossed her in the air, caught her, and hit a Tour of the Islands-style powerslam for a nearfall. He hit a release suplex. (I checked on cagematch.net and she’s listed at 5’0″ so even shorter than I thought. They don’t list weights for most women but I’ll stick with my 115 pound estimate.) He swung her around by her neck and put her in a headlock on the mat, and the crowd rallied for her. He picked her up for another Gorilla Press, but she hit a Canadian Destroyer, a Sliced Bread, and a 450 Splash for a nearfall. However, he sat up with her in his arms and hit a springboard Moonsault & Battery for the pin. What power. He really did toss her around.

Shane Mercer defeated Rachel Armstrong at 7:38.

6. Gringo Loco vs. Calvin Tankman. Good to have Tankman back in action after taking time off with an injury. Loco also wrestled on the Revolver show in their opening match, so he’s had almost six hours to recover, as it is now about midnight CST. They shook hands at the bell. Maniwa said this is a first-time-ever singles match. They traded some quick reversals, with Calvin doing a leapfrog, too. Calvin hit a head-scissors takedown at 2:00. Gringo hit a flip dive to the floor on Calvin, but he got a lukewarm reaction; this is Calvin country! Calvin hit a dive through the ropes for a nice pop. They fought around the floor, and Calvin tossed him into the ring post at 4:00.

Calvin got a door from under the ring. In the ring, he hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 6:00. Loco hit a leaping clothesline for a nearfall. He hit a split-legged moonsault for a nearfall at 8:00, then a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall. They got up and traded blows, and Loco whipped a chair at him at 10:30 and I hate that. He hit some chairshots to Calvin’s back. Calvin hit a spinning back fist and a powerbomb through a table bridge for a nearfall at 13:00. Calvin hit a Poison Rana! The commentators went nuts. Calvin missed a top-rope moonsault. Loco hit some buzzsaw kicks. Tankman got another door from under the ring. They fought on the top rope, and Loco hit a Spanish Fly through a door bridge for the pin. A very good brawl, with Tankman really trying out some high-flying moves.

Gringo Loco defeated Calvin Tankman at 17:59.

Final Thoughts: An entertaining show with a really good brawl of a main event. I also enjoyed the three-way tag match for second, with Masha-Myron for third. A good, short show, also coming in at just over two hours. I would have really been irritated if Armstrong had beaten Mercer (but hey, GCW had tiny Sumie Sakai beat Parrow a few years ago, so anything is possible here.) So, while I had my reservations about it going in, it was fun to see Mercer show off his power. I am hit-or-miss with Janela, but this one was a miss. The Cogars do nothing for me, and Maniwa’s promise that this feud isn’t over with Bayne and Janela felt like an ominous threat. I hoped the Megan-Atticus stuff had ended in the Hammerstein Ballroom, but clearly we have more chapters to go.