MLW Fusion to stream on New Japan World

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Monday to announce that MLW Fusion will be available on the New Japan World streaming service.

CHARLESTON, SC — June 15, 2026 — Major League Wrestling (MLW) and New Japan Pro-Wrestling today announced a landmark content partnership that will bring MLW Fusion to NJPW World, the global streaming home of New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Beginning June 22, new episodes of MLW Fusion will air free on NJPW World every Monday at noon JST / 11 PM ET, giving NJPW World users around the world access to MLW’s flagship weekly series as part of their existing membership.

“The last three years of MLW’s alliance with New Japan Pro-Wrestling have been incredibly positive for our wrestlers, our fans, and both organizations,” said MLW Founder and CEO Court Bauer. “Bringing MLW Fusion to NJPW World builds on that momentum, giving fans more world-class wrestling on an exceptional platform. I want to thank Mr. Sugabayashi and the NJPW team for their collaboration, support, and continued friendship. This is a transformative period for professional wrestling, where alliances and friendships are uniting promotions, unlocking exceptional matches, and creating new opportunities for wrestlers, fans, and organizations around the world.”

MLW Fusion continues to air free every Saturday at 6:05 PM ET on YouTube and at 10 PM ET on beIN Sports in the US, and streams on VEEPS. The NJPW World window adds an additional global streaming footprint to a distribution portfolio that already spans VEEPS, YouTube, and beIN Sports.

The debut episode of MLW Fusion on NJPW World arrives June 22 and will be available free on the platform. Fans can view and sign up for more NJPW content at NJPWWorld.com.

Powell’s POV: I don’t know how many New Japan World subscribers there are these days, but it can’t hurt to have Japanese wrestling fans seeing the MLW product.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)